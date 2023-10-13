BBBP scheme launched in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 12 Oct: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme in the district on Thursday, in the presence of SP Sumit Kr Jha, DRDA PD Tajing Padung, ICDS DD Machi Gao, DMO Dr Radesh Tatan, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, District Sports Officer A Sitek, and others.

Addressing those present, the DC said that the BBBP scheme, which was launched in January 2015, seeks to address the decline in child sex ratio in the country, “along with related issues of empowerment of girls and women over a life cycle continuum.”

“It gives us the scope to do a lot of regulatory- and enforcement-related things for holistic development and empowerment of girl children. It will be implemented through a national campaign and will focus on multi-sectoral action. It is a joint initiative of the women & child development ministry, the health & family welfare ministry, and the human resource development ministry,” the DC said.

“Among the core objectives of the scheme are prevention of gender-biased sex survival and protection; increasing girls’ enrolment in schools; and skill development programmes for girl children,” he added.

The district administration has chalked out a plan for implementing a sustained social mobilisation and communication campaign to promote the BBBP scheme, and to mobilise local bodies, NGOs, grassroots workers, community members, women’s groups and youth groups to be partners in the effort.

The DC approved the district action plan proposed by the WCD department and the committee members.

The SP in his address emphasised on providing support and guidance to girl children, and highlighted “the need to mobilise the community to make BBBP a collective effort in order to sustain the programme over a long-term basis.”

He urged the officers to “facilitate seamless coordination with all line departments,” and gave assurance that the police department would always be ready to extend all logistic support in the implementation process.

The ICDS DD presented an overview of all the activities conducted by her department, and also submitted a report on upcoming activities under the scheme. (DIPRO)