APIC observes RTI Week

JOTE, 12 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), in association with Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC), observed the RTI Week at the college’s premises here on Thursday.

The RTI Week is celebrated every year throughout the country from 5 to 12 October to commemorate the enforcement of the RTI Act, 2005, which came into force with effect from 12 October, 2005.

Chief Information Commissioner Rinchen Dorjee in his inaugural address appealed to the people not to misuse the RTI Act, and added that “the APIC is delivering its best to perform its quasi-judicial function as mandated in the RTI Act.”

SICs Genom Tekseng and Gumjum Haider spoke on the various provisions of the RTI Act.

JGGLC Principal J George, APIC Registrar Taro Mize, and Deputy Registrar Maman Padung also spoke.

Among others, SIC officials and faculty members and students of the college participated in the programme. (DIPR)