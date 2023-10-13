ISSE staffers seek job regularisation

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Contractual Employees’ Association (APSSCEA) for non-teaching staffers has appealed to the state government to regularise their jobs.

In a representation to the chief minister, the APSSCEA on Thursday stated that it had placed memorandums before the CM and the education minister on 16 May, 2017 and 25 May, 2017, seeking regularisation of their jobs, but their demand is yet to be met.

Informing that “the ministerial staffers under the SSA were absorbed from 2003 onwards in different categories of service due to the increase in workload in the education department,” the APSSCEA said that “the government sanctioned a number of posts in different categories and recruited a number of employees.

“Those officers/officials are now serving in different districts with dedication and utmost sincerity. However, most of the employees have crossed their maximum age limit of service and hence have no opportunity to be absorbed in any other job as per the central civil service rules. Consequently, the ministerial staffers have been deprived of equal benefit and opportunity of government facilities which are availed by the other government employees,” it said.

“The teaching staffers under the SSA have been approved regularisation in a phase-wise manner and many of them have been regularised. However, it is very painful to inform you that none of our non-teaching staffers has been regularised so far and none of our grievances redressed by the government,” it said.

The association threatened to resort to a statewide pen-down strike if its demand is not met at the earliest.