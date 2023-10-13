Preference for locals in FTI: Khatua

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: Kolkata (WB)-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) Director Hemansu S Khatua gave assurance that “locals will be preferred in job recruitment in the Film and Television Institute (FTI) in Jote” near here.

The director gave the assurance during a review meeting on the status of the Jote FTI, held in the office chamber of IPR Secretary Nyali Ete at the state secretariat here on Thursday.

Khatua informed also that short-term courses for the locals would be launched soon to “impart technical training in the state, which will later benefit the locals during technical staff recruitment.”

“Most of the technical and functional positions will be preferably filled with the locals,” he said, and added that, “since the FTI is in Arunachal, it should benefit the state and its people.”

Ete requested the officials of the central public works department (CPWD), which is the executing agency, to “take the locals into confidence for smooth completion of the FTI construction work.”

He also requested the Papum Pare district administration to “identify a source of water, so that the CPWD can carry on with the water connection work in the campus.”

Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu said that “every possible help will be provided to the executing agency.”

The CPWD EE said that the department is “committed to complete the entire FTI work by March next year.”

The FTI in Jote is only the third such institute in the country, the others being the SRFTI in Kolkata (WB) and the FTI in Pune (Maharashtra).

Among others, officers of the IPR department, CPWD engineers, the Pune FTI director, and an SRFTI sound expert attended the meeting. (DIPR)