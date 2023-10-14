Drug peddler arrested with heroin

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 13 Oct: The police here in Lower Dibang Valley district arrested a drug peddler, identified as Sajan Sonowal, and seized suspected heroin, valued at Rs 40,000, on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team comprising DSP (P) Nabam Rikam and anti-drug squad nodal officer Inspector KL Pertin, under the supervision of SP Akanksha Yadav, launched an operation at the Shantipur police station check gate, and apprehended the peddler.

The team seized 6.89 grams of suspected heroin, along with one mobile handset, a motorcycle, and a few syringes.

A case [u/s 22 (b) of the NDPS Act] has been registered against the peddler.