West Siang DA seizes banned SUPs

AALO, 13 Oct: A team of officials from the West Siang district administration (DA) and the urban development & housing department seized a large quantity of banned single-use plastic (SUP) carry bags and other plastic materials from various shops and business establishments during raids conducted in the township here on Friday.

The raids were conducted in the Nehru Chowk area, Sipu Colony. and PI Colony.

Penalties were imposed on the violators, and Rs 24,500 was realised from them.

The seized materials were later destroyed by burning.

The team of officials was led by Town Magistrate Maryom Karlo.

Members of the Aalo unit of the APWWS, the district GWS women’s wing, the GYO and the PAYWA accompanied the team. (DIPRO)