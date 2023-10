[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Oct: Aini Taloh, the founder chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, donated blood for the 40th time at Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Saturday, thereby becoming the first woman in the state to have voluntarily donated blood 40 times.

She has also been made one of the vice presidents of the Federation of Blood Donor Organisations of India, in view of her initiatives in the field of voluntary blood donation.