Wild Bird Day celebrated

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 14 Oct: Birding club Rupa-Tukpen Bird Walk (RTBW) organised a bird walk to Thungri village near here in West Kameng district to mark the Wild Bird Day on Saturday.

Shergaon Forest Division DFO Tabom Soki commended the RTBW team, and said that “this birding will surely pave the way for more exploration and awareness generation among the people with regard to conserving the bird species and their habitats.”

The team, led by RFO Yachang Kani, comprised Tsering Thongdok, Tenzing Chejang Thongon, RFO Dorjee Dema Lama, Bona Lama, Dr Nilutpul Borah, Sagar Tasing, and Dorjee Tsering Wangja.

Kani said, “This is the first-ever birding organised by a local club, taking keen interest in exploring these diverse warm-blooded vertebrates and their natural habitats.”

Birds such as the common iora, the common kestrel, white-capped redstart, plumbeous redstart, gray wagtail, black bulbul, red-vented bulbul, long-tail shrike, scarlet minivet, verditer flycatcher, and gray-hooded warbler were spotted during the bird walk.