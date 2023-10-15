Over 400 attend free health camp

PONGCHAU, 14 Oct: Around 470 people were screened and provided with medicines for free during a multispecialty health camp organised jointly by the Longding District Health Society and Naharlagun-based TRIHMS, here on Saturday.

Eleven patients with cataract ailments were identified and referred to the TRIHMS for further treatment.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam inaugurated the camp, in the presence of DMO Dr Worar Taku, Pongchau ZPM Laitoh Wangsa, CO Nyarik Diyum, and others.

Ngandam in his address said, “Such outreach programme in this remote part of the state will be of immense help to the poor people of my constituency and Longding district as a whole.”

A paediatrician, an ophthalmologist, a medicine specialist, a gynaecologist, an

ENT doctor, a dental surgeon and a physiotherapist were some of the specialists who conducted the camp. (DIPRO)