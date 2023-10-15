Vocational trg for residents of juvenile home

PASIGHAT, 14 Oct: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu inaugurated a yearlong vocational training programme on ‘cane and bamboo and weaving’ for the residents of the juvenile home here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The programme is an initiative of the state government to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to the trainees. It is being conducted by the textile & handicrafts

department, in collaboration with the district administration and the police and the women & child development departments.

The DC asked the residents to attend the training sincerely, saying that such training would “help you in career building and enable you to prove yourselves as worthy citizens of the nation.”

SP Sumit Kumar Jha also advised the trainee to “devotedly learn the skill in weaving and making various handicraft items.” He encouraged them to become “acchha aadmi” again, and informed that the products made by them would be shown to their parents and relatives.

ICDS DD Machi Gao also spoke.

DDI Matsam Jamoh and ADTH Libang Perme also attended the programme. (DIPRO)