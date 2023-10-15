Self-defence trg for girl children

BOMDILA, 14 Oct: A 30-day self-defence training programme for girl children, under the aegis of the ISSE: Samagra Shiksha, got underway here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The programme, called Rani Laxmibhai Atmaraksha Prashikshan, is being organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the education

& sports department.

Education Minister Tabar Tedir, who inaugurated the training programme in the presence of DC Akriti Sagar, DDSE LD Komu, teachers, and students, among others, commended the district administration and the other stakeholders, and encouraged the girl students to make the most of the training programme.

“Gone are the days when there were barriers for girls. This is a new age, an age of equality, and our girl children are excelling in every field,” he said, and cited the examples of female athletes who are bringing laurels to the state from international and national events.

The DDSE also spoke.

National-level taekwondo player Istha Bagra, along with Army personnel, is the trainer of the programme. (DIPRO)