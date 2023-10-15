Mentor secy tours L/Subansiri dist

ZIRO, 14 Oct: Commissioner and mentor secretary for Lower Subansiri district, Vivek Pandey inspected various ongoing developmental projects and sites in the district on Saturday.

Pandey, accompanied by DC Bamin Nime, inspected the upcoming Gyati Takka Zonal Hospital, the integrated aqua park in Tarin, the water treatment plant in Pare Ami, the district pig breeding farm, Siiro Siikhe lake, the Seeh Amrit Sarovar, and

the state transport office in Old Ziro.

He also visited the kiwi orchards of progressive farmers.

Pandey, accompanied by Shashank Tripathi, an IAS officer recently assigned to Arunachal from Lakshadweep, is on a three-day tour of the district.

On the first day of the tour on Friday, the mentor secretary held a comprehensive review meeting with all the works and allied departmental heads at the district secretariat here.

Spelling out the purpose of his visit, the mentor secretary highlighted his role in providing guidance to the district administration and helping it attain necessary developmental benchmarks.

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum presented a detailed overview of the accomplishments of each department. The agenda of the meeting encompassed three primary components, which included an overview of each department’s work, the district’s performance on 14 saturation parameters, and planning for the upcoming Seva Maah as part of the Seva Aapke Dwar outreach programme.

During the four-hour long meeting, the mentor secretary conducted a thorough examination of each department’s schemes.

The deputy commissioner provided the mentor secretary with updates on various ongoing programmes and initiatives in the district. (DIPRO)