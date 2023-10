Vadra demands immediate implementation of women’s reservation bill

CHENNAI, 14 Oct: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded immediate implementation of the women’s reservation bill, allowing quota for women in legislative bodies, saying that women have “no more time to waste.”

She was speaking at a women’s rights conference organised by the DMK here.

“Today, there is much talk of empowerment as every political party begins to realise that women can become a formidable collective force that shapes our nation’s future,” she said.

“But they still look towards us with greed; greed for votes,” she said.

“On your behalf, my sisters, I demand more… on your behalf I demand immediate implementation of the women’s reservation bill. We, the women of India, have no more time to waste. It is our right to be counted in the political process,” Vadra asserted.

She demanded “rejection of any system-societal, religious or political – which thrives on our oppression and forces us to collude with it.”

The Parliament had last month passed the women’s reservation bill, reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. (PTI)