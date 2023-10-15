SJJM MD sets 30 Nov as target for ‘full household tap connections’

BOMDILA, 14 Oct: State Jal Jeevan Mission (SJJM) MD Tomo Basar, who concluded a four-day inspection tour across East Kameng, West Kameng, and Tawang districts here on Saturday to monitor the JJM’S progress, expressed satisfaction with the scheme’s execution and set a target to “achieve full household tap connections by 30 November.”

During the tour, Basar interacted with stakeholders, conducted site inspections, and emphasised the importance of the Har Ghar Jal initiative, which is aimed at providing water supply to every household by November.

He also discussed with the stakeholders strategies for better catchment area protection. (DIPRO)