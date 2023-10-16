Governor assures help to DPMSHVI students on foundation day

CHIMPU, 15 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the students of Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) to work hard and do well in life as he assured Raj Bhavan’s help.

Participating in the foundation day celebration of the school here on Sunday, the governor said that Raj Bhavan will take initiatives to provide the children with better exposure and life experiences to make them proud citizens of the country.

Parnaik said that with better grooming and upbringing, the students can compete with other children as they have huge potential.

He assured the provision of furniture, including study tables and chairs for the students.

The Governor commended former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, who is also the chairman of Donyi Polo Mission, for rendering services to humanity, which he said is parallel to none. He appreciated all the people associated with the school for their noble task.

The Governor conferred academic excellence awards to Bengia Rajput and Biri Aja of class 9, Jyoti Kumari of class 5, and Susanth Boro of class I on the occasion.

He also conferred the awards for excellence in vocational training to Challick Wangsu (weaving) and Hobi Yal (tailoring).

The Governor conferred awards for excellence in extracurricular activities on Angel Diven (dancing), Jhon Tachang (music), Mebo Medo (singing), Lindum Tana and Khoda Yana (social service), Jame Tawe and Viki Rachael (games & sports), and Ome Minam Tamut (painting).

Parnaik also felicitated M. Mishra, daughter of the late Prem Kumar Mishra, the founder principal, on behalf of her father, who served as the head of the institute from 15 October 1990 to 1 October 2006.

Apang also attended the program and spoke on the occasion.

DPMSHVI principal H. Sharma briefed about the institute and its achievements.

Finance, planning & investment principal secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan, former MLA Nima Tsering, Donyi Polo Mission vice-chairman Dr. Okeng Apang, teachers, instructors, tutors, alumni of the school, and students participated in the celebration.

The differently-abled students of the institute presented a cultural program, which included patriotic songs, dances, and pantomime.

During their maiden visit to the institute, the governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik, interacted with the students of the school. They also interacted with the alumni of the school.

The governor also witnessed various special activities, including the products of the waste paper recycling vocational unit run by the students of the school as part of their vocational training program.

The school has 124 students, including 24 visually impaired. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)