Mein attends Chindang festival, lauds Sajolang community for preserving culture

NAFRA, 15 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday commended the Sajolang community for their exceptional efforts in preserving traditional folk songs, local cuisines, and local cultures.

Attending the Chindang festival celebration here in West Kameng district, Mein emphasized the “importance of embracing modernization while safeguarding the rich heritage of our indigenous tribes.”

He urged everyone to protect and celebrate indigenous traditions.

Highlighting the government’s commitment in preserving indigenous traditions and culture, Mein said that “significant efforts are underway to formulate policies that ensure protection and promotion of invaluable cultural assets of the state.”

“Arunachal Pradesh, often touted as a cultural paradise for researchers, offers a wealth of cultural diversity that needs to be cherished and safeguarded for future generations,” he added.

Mein also commended the elders for their pivotal role in preserving rich cultural heritage and said that “the younger generation should shoulder the responsibility of carrying forward this legacy and ensuring the longevity of our cultures.”

He urged artists, singers, and music composers to create songs using local lyrics and traditional music, thereby ensuring their continued vitality.

DCM also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India by 2047,’ encapsulated in the Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal and elaborated on the remarkable progress in various sectors of the state, including highways, railways, airways, telecom, riverways and electricity for fostering economic growth and connectivity within the state. He further said that the transformation of border villages into model villages under various programmes is indicative of the state’s commitment to enhancing border security and development.

Sharing some remarkable economic achievements of the state, Mein said “Over the last seven years, from 2016-17 to 2023-24, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed an impressive growth from Rs. 22,100.00 Crore to Rs.48,028.00 Crore, representing a substantial increase of Rs.25,928.00 Crore or 117%.”

He pointed out that the State’s Own Resource (SOR) has experienced a remarkable surge from Rs.1253.61 Crore to Rs.3,412.81 Crore during the same period, denoting a significant increase of Rs.2,159.20 Crore or 172%. “During the same period, the state’s annual budget too witnessed a substantial rise, from Rs.11,535.65 Crore to Rs.29,512.82 crore, representing a 156% increase,” DCM said adding that “this growth in resources has allowed the state to allocate more funds towards various developmental initiatives.”

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, in his address, stated that “most of the indigenous culture in the world have vanished but people of Arunachal Pradesh are fortunate that majority of the land’s indigenous cultures are still flourishing.”

He congratulated the Sajolang community for keeping their traditions alive in the form of cultural celebrations, such as the Chindang festival.

During the event, Sajolang folktale movie titled, “Narsang – A tales of two realms” and the audio album titled, “Sajolang Gudang Muguniu” were released.

MLA Dongru Siongju, former minister Japu Deru, former member of Pradesh Council Rinchin Kharu Rijiju, DC & SP, PRI leaders, GBs and others attended the festival. (DCM PR cell)