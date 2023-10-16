Meritorious students felicitated

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

TELAM, 15 Oct: The Tutem Ao Welfare Society’s Lower Siang district unit felicitated ten shortlisted meritorious students and achievers in various other fields who belong to the society. They were presented with cash awards, citations and scarves during a function held at GHSS in Lower Siang district on Saturday.

The felicitation included, APSBE, AISSE, AISSCE, UG, PG toppers, JEE and NEET qualifiers, as well as achievers in sports and state awardees. The event was attended by Nari ADC Kenbom Nyodu, Nari BDO Riken Nyodu, students and parents.