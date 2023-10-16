NERIST’s UBA cell officials visit Toru

NIRJULI, 15 Oct: The director of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) prof. Narendranath S, along with a team of officials from the institute’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) cell, visited Toru in the Sagalee circle of Papum Pare district on Saturday. The primary purpose of the visit was to “nurture community connections, encourage sustainable agricultural practices, and extend support to local educational institutions.”

Accompanied by the institute’s UBA cell regional coordinator prof. Pradip Lingfa, and its coordinator, Dr. T. Patel, the NERIST director

visited the Toru government school and participated in community social service activities including, the cleaning of the school premises.

The team distributed eco-friendly bio-fertilizers, maize shellers and ‘backpack holders for Sherpa-mode carriers’ to the local farmers.

Prof. Lingfa emphasized the importance of educating local farmers about eco-friendly agricultural practices. He also discussed potential future collaborations with the village.

Dr. Patel also addressed the gathering.