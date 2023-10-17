APWWS expresses concern over increasing incidents of crime against women and children

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed grave concern over the increasing incidents of crime against women and children in the state.

“The APWWS is deeply alarmed by the report of rape of a physically and mentally disabled woman in Lower Dibang Valley district,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said in a release.

Maling urged the authorities to take more effective measures to ensure the safety of women and children in the state.

On 15 October, a report was published in this daily that a physically and mentally challenged woman was raped and she sustained multiple injuries from repeated attacks with a machete by one Kyakang Warang, in Taloni village in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

The incident had occurred in the late evening of 4 October when the accused entered the victim’s house on the pretext of seeking shelter from the rain and taking rest before heading to the labor camp where he was stationed.

The APWWS commended police for taking prompt action in the case and arresting the alleged accused. It also acknowledged the courage shown by the family members in reporting the case to the police, despite their remote location in Taloni, where there are no motorable roads.

The society urged the police to thoroughly investigate the case and file the charge-sheet, promptly.

“It is often reported that the victims and their family members are frequently mistreated by the Investigating Officers at the police stations,” the APWWS president said, while requesting all the police officers in the state for proper and sensitive handling of cases involving crime against women and children, whenever they are reported.