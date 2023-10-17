AR, APP apprehend NSCN (IM) operatives

LONGDING, 16 Oct: In a significant operation launched by Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles in conjunction with the Longding police on the morning of October 14, one active cadre and one overground worker of the NSCN (IM) group were apprehended in the Longding district.

The apprehended operative has been identified as self-styled lance corporal Namleuku Zeme, a resident of Mpai, Peren, Nagaland, and the overground worker is Langang Gangsa, a Ranapio of Chop village, Arunachal Pradesh.

The apprehension of the hardcore insurgents is considered a major success for the security forces. (DIPRO)