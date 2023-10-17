Block-level school meet underway in Mukto

TAWANG, OCT 16: A week-long block level school meet for upper primary schools, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the 3-Mukto assembly constituency commenced at the government higher secondary school, Jang on Monday.

The week-long school meet promises to be an exciting and enriching experience for students, fostering a culture of academic excellence and personal growth.

In total, 19 schools from the constituency are participating in the inter-school meet, where students will compete in various sports and literary competitions.

Tawang DDSE Hridar Phuntsok thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi for sponsoring the meet.

Earlier, in his address to the students, MLA Tsering Tashi who joined the opening ceremony, emphasized the significance of discipline and the need to distance oneself from the perils of drugs and tobacco. He encouraged the students to be sincere and dedicated in their studies, underscoring the importance of making their parents proud.

The event was attended by Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu, Jang ADC and various officers, public leaders from Tawang and Jang-Thingbu blocks. (DIPRO)