AACWA seeks CM’s intervention for early completion of Papu Nallah- Nirjuli road

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association (AACWA) has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu to ensure that the NH-415 from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli (package-B) is completed at the earliest.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, the association said that the construction work of the road stretch (11.30 kms) is progressing at a snail’s pace, causing great inconvenience to the commuters, including office goers and students.

It said that the construction company Woodhill-Shiyam

has not engaged sufficient workforce and machineries at the project site.

The association further alleged that not a single engineer from the MoRTH has ever visited the site to monitor the quality of the work.

It urged the Chief Minister to immediately summon the road construction company officials and give them necessary direction to expedite the construction work.