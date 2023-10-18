ASER 2023 ‘beyond basics’ training for B.Ed students

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: In all, 101 B.Ed students from the Hills Colleges of Teacher Education, Lekhi, are receiving ASER 2023 ‘Beyond Basics’ training from October 16 to 19 within the college premises. This training will prepare them to conduct the survey in 60 sampled villages of Papum Pare district.

ASER which stands for Annual Status of Education Report is published by NGO Pratham.

ASER 2023 ‘Beyond Basics’ will focus on what India’s youth, aged 14-18, are currently engaged in, their capacity for applied reading and math, and their readiness with digital skills to support their future. By aligning its domains of activity and ability as closely as possible to ASER 2017, ASER 2023 will provide comparable estimates, offering insights into how these have changed for India’s youth over the six-year period, marked by two years of school and college closures due to COVID-19, read a statement from Pratham.

ASER 2023 will maintain the core elements of the ASER architecture: it will involve a sample-based household survey, carried out by local volunteers using simple and easy-to-administer tools and formats. This survey will be conducted in 1-2 districts in each state of India between September and November 2023. The report is scheduled for release in mid-January 2024. As with every ASER, the objective of ASER 2023 remains to produce reliable and easily comprehensible evidence at scale to facilitate public discourse on issues that concern the entire country, it stated.

On the first day of the training, Dr. Manjula Manjari Mohapatra, principal of Hills College of Teacher Education, motivated the trainees, emphasizing the importance of education and the impact of ASER data on policy making at the national, state and district levels.