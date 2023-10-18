RGU organises World Food Day event

RONO HILLS, 16 Oct: The department of food technology, under the aegis of the faculty of agricultural sciences at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), observed World Food Day with broad participation from students, faculty members and other staff of the faculty of agricultural sciences.

The event included an awareness walk with the theme- “water is life, water is food, leave no one behind,” held around the campus. Later, vice-chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of water, the prevailing water crisis, and how small individual actions can help in preserving every drop of water for future generations and achieving sustainable development goals.

Associate professor and head of the department of food technology Dr. Sandeep Janghu highlighted the significance of food technology and its relationship with agriculture in his message. Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, dean of the faculty of agricultural sciences, stressed the importance of water conservation and shared his personal experiences related to the topic. He also emphasized “Zero Hunger,” one of the agendas of “Agenda 2030,” and urged the audience not to waste food.

The participants pledged to save water and prevent food wastage, which was hosted by assistant professor Dr. Duyi Samyor. Assistant professors Dr. Nikhil Kumar Mahnot and Dr. Ashok Kumar Yadav also spoke on the occasion.