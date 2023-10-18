District TB Forum meet held

KHONSA, 17 Oct: District TB Forum-cum-TB co-morbidity meeting was held at district mini secretariat conference hall here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner Hento Karga highlighted the global situation regarding TB cases especially, in South East Asia and said that “Tirap also needs to work effectively towards right direction for eradication of TB from the district.”

Earlier, DMO Dr. N Lowang expressed her satisfaction over the hard-work and pragmatic activities undertaken by NTEP for eliminating TB from the society.

She appealed to all the Tirap based NGOs and CBOs to work in coordination with NTEP officials for elimination of TB from the district.

DTO Dr. Jayanti Thingnok gave a power-point presentation about the activities and achievements under NTEP for last six months.

Representatives from NGOs — Care Me Home Welfare Society, Patkai Hills Welfare Society, Piramal Foundation – also shared the health care activities under their respective NGOs. (DIPRO)