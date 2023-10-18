Training prog for fish farmers

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Pampoli, East Kameng conducted a training program on seed production technology of Common Carp for income generation of fish farmers of Jayanti and Kafla villages.

Led by scientist (fishery) Dr. V.K. Misra, the program aimed to promote income generation as an allied activity alongside fish culture. The farmers from these villages received comprehensive training in various aspects, including brooder selection and maintenance before the breeding season, breeding technology, seed production, seed nursing and seed marketing. They also learned about the use of common carp seeds for paddy-cum-fish culture.

The farmers were educated about the ‘Golden Carp,’ a strain of common carp suitable for ornamental fishkeeping in aquariums. This additional opportunity was presented as a golden way to enhance their income, as some fry with golden coloration naturally occur during the breeding of common carp seed lots, making them suitable for keeping as ornamental fish in aquariums.

A feedback session was also conducted to gather the farmers’ opinions on the training program.