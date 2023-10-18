Tedir assures adequate fund for NCC infrastructure projects

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: Education minister Taba Tedir has assured the NCC authority to provide adequate fund on time for completion of all the infrastructure projects of the NCC in the state.

While reviewing all the infrastructure projects like NCC Academy at Balijan, NCC Complex at Tawang, 1AP Battalion office complex at Naharlagun and NCC Complex at Pasighat during the meeting of the 13th State Advisory Committee (SAC) for the NCC of Arunachal Pradesh at the conference hall of directorate of secondary education here on Tuesday, the minister also agreed in principle to establish/raise one more battalion

at Tezu/Deomali and NCC Group HQ at Itanagar.

Tedir, who is also SAC for NCC chairman, directed the director of secondary education to write to all the deputy commissioners to extend all possible help for conducting of different kinds of NCC camp.

Secondary education director Marken Kadu also spoke.

Youth welfare officer of the directorate of secondary education L. Sokun Singh gave a detailed description on NCC activities across the country.

Among others, education commissioner and SAC member secretary Amjad Tak, Col A.K Singh, NER, DTE, NCC and members of the SAC for NCC attended the meeting.