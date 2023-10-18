4 persons, including 2 police personnel arrested under NDPS Act

ZIRO, 17 Oct: Four persons, including two police personnel, have been arrested under NDPS Act by Lower Subansiri district police here on 15 October, and seized 59.46 gms of suspected heroin in the process.

Of the four arrested persons, three were drug peddlers and one consumer, Lower Subansiri district police said in a release.

The arrests were made after receiving credible information that one Chiging Tachang alias Tomo was peddling drugs in Paraline.

Accordingly, a team of police led by Inspector Hage Loder was formed. Thereafter, the team reached the suspect’s residence and found Chiging Tachang along with Padi Doley, who is a police constable.

During search conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate, nine plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 13.13 gms were recovered

During interrogation, Tachang revealed that he had procured the contrabands from one Joram Tama.

Accordingly, the team intercepted Tama at Pai gate, Hapoli and seized 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 46.33 gms.

Further, Chiging Tachang, while he was in police detention, was contacted by one Kekho Rangwang, who offered to provide two vials of suspected heroin. Kekho, who is also a police constable, has been arrested. It was revealed that he had been involved in drug peddling for some time.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act.

The whole operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra.