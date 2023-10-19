APIC fines 2 PIOs

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has fined two PIOs for refusing to furnish information to the appellants under the RTI Act, defying the directions of the Commission.

The PIO duo is Koloriang DFO Subu Hania and Sangram-Laaying PHE&WS division EE Bamang Tad.

Both the officials have been directed to deposit the penalty amounts to APIC before 16 November. They have also been directed to appear before the court of SIC Gumjum Haider with the information as sought by the appellants, failing which, the Commission said it will invoke Section 20(2) of the Right to Information Act, 2005.