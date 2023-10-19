Capital DA stresses on proper bio-medical waste disposal system

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Talo Potom has stressed on the need for a proper bio-medical waste disposal system for the capital region as “it has the most number of hospitals and health care facilities in the state.”

The DC was addressing a coordination meeting regarding management of bio-medical waste at his conference hall here on Monday.

Itanagar capital bio-waste nodal officer Dr. Anong Borang informed about the installed incinerator facility at waste disposal ground in Chimpu which, once becomes functional, can address the current demand of the entire capital region.

He also briefed about the upcoming Common Bio-Medical Waste and Treatment Plant at Toru circle which will cater to the needs of Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Capital Itanagar once completed.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner Datum Gadi briefed on the current system of waste disposal within capital Itanagar. He also spoke on urgent need to make the incinerator installed at Chimpu operational.

APSPCB scientist-B N. Meji briefed about the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal with regards to the effluent treatment plants and the bio-medical waste management system. He requested all the stakeholders to strictly adhere to the NGT guidelines.

RKM Hospital assistant secretary Swami Jyotinanda, Dr. Kesang from Heema Hospital, Mudang Ommo from BTM Hospital and representatives of other hospitals of capital region briefed about the waste management system of their respective hospitals.

All of them stressed on the need to have proper bio-waste disposal system in the capital region. (DIPRO)