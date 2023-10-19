Kishon Tekseng secures third place in Megha Kayak fest

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: Arunachalee kayaker Kishon Tekseng showcased his remarkable talent by securing a commendable third place in the Megha Kayak Fest 2023 (MKF), an international white water kayaking competition.

The thrilling event took place on the Umtrew River, near Umtham Village in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi region, spanning from October 12 to 14 last.

Tekseng, representing India, displayed his exceptional skills by competing against a formidable lineup of international paddlers, including renowned Olympians such as Evy Leibfarth and Kaelin Friedenson.

He clinched the third prize in the category of Subcontinent’s Best Paddler, adhering to the International Canoe Federation (ICF) format.

The ICF serves as the overarching global organization overseeing all national canoe associations worldwide. As the sole body authorized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to manage canoe and kayak paddling sports, it administers every aspect of canoe sport across ten distinct disciplines on a global scale.

Notably, Tekseng was not alone in representing Arunachal Pradesh in the coveted competition. Oyon Pertin and Petor Tayeng, two more talented kayakers from the region too donned the Indian colors.

The Megha Kayak Fest 2023 was organized through the collaborative efforts of the Tourism and Sports & Youth Affairs departments of the Meghalaya government, in partnership with the Meghalaya Canoe Association.