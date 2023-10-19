Yagamso river cleanup drive conducted to mark World Dignity Day

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: More than 100 undergraduate students actively participated in the Yagamso River clean-up drive near the APEDA office here, removing over 550 bags of waste from the river.

The cleanup drive was conducted by the NGOs — Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose in collaboration with the department of political science, Dera Natung Government College to mark the observance of World Dignity Day on Wednesday.

The drive is also a part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), which is supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation.

YRRP assistant coordinator Keyom Doni, speaking on the occasion, stressed the critical need for society to recognize rivers as invaluable resources, deserving of the utmost respect and dignity. He called for collective efforts towards preservation of environment.

DNGC guest faculty Chalak Lowang, who coordinated the event, underscored the pivotal role of youth and students in preserving the environment.