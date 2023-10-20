Meet on PMUY held

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: A meeting of the District Ujjwala Committee was held here on Thursday to discuss effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwla Yojana (PMUY) scheme in the capital region.

Deputy commissioner Talo Potom, who chaired the meeting, informed that publicity campaigns will be conducted in collaboration with IOCL and the LPG agencies to raise awareness among the general public about the scheme.

DFCSO Amit Bengia informed that under the scheme women belonging to

below poverty line families, who do not have a LPG connection in their names, will get free LPG connection under the scheme.

Representatives of IOCL, BPCL and LPG agencies attended the meeting (DIPRO)