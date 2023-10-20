Training-cum-demonstration prog on rural entrepreneurship

CHAYANG TAJO, 19 Oct: East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has conducted a one day training-cum-demonstration programme on “Developing Rural Entrepreneurship” for the rural youth and farm women at vibrant village Chayang Tajo on Thursday.

During the technical session, subject matter specialist (agronomy) Dr. W P Devi explained the entire procedures of establishing a low cost vermicompost unit by utilizing locally available raw materials through method demonstration.

She also spoke on the role and importance of bio-fertilizers in organic farming with special reference to use of Azolla in paddy cultivation.

Another resource person and SMS (plant protection) P.P Tripathi gave a demonstration on oyster mushroom cultivation technology.

SMS (home science) H. Ganga highlighted the significance of nutritional kitchen gardening.

The farmers were also elucidated on how the scientific technologies can be a boon to the farmers as the waste materials derived from mushroom farming may be efficiently utilized as raw material for vermicomposting, thereby solving multiple issues of waste disposal, environmental pollution, etc. and also creating scope for employment generation.

Interactive and feedback session, distribution of seasonal vegetable seeds and 3 units of low cost vermicompost sheet to the participants were other features of the programme.

Altogether 24 farmers representing 7 Panchayat Level Federation (PLF) from the village and nearby areas attended the programme.