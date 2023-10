North-East Regional Centre of GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment organized a cleanliness drive at Biological Park, Itanagar as part of the ongoing Swachhta Special Campaign 3.0 on 19 October. The institute’s head Dr. Devendra Kumar and curator of Biological Park Raya Flago also joined the cleaning drive. It was organized in collaboration with the Biological Park, department of environment and forest and climate change.