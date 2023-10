YINGKIONG, 20 Oct: Upper Siang District Task Force on Immunization (DTFI) reviewed the routine immunization (RI) on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner in-charge Rajib Chiduni requested all the stakeholders to bring awareness among the people about the benefit of immunization.

Namsai unit surveillance medical officer of WHO-NPSN Dr. Sarungbam Victoria gave a power-point presentation on importance of immunization for elimination of measles-rubella and other diseases. (DIPRO)