Odam Ering Memorial Football Tourney

Asi-Mirem, Siluk join Borguli and Oyan in semis

Prafulla Kaman

RUKSIN, 20 Oct: Asi-Mirem football team of Bilat and Siluk team of Mebo entered the semifinals of the 21st Odam Ering Memorial Football Trophy.

Asi-Mirem and Siluk advanced to the semifinals, defeating their respective opponents Balek and Sika Bamin by identical 5-1 margin at General Ground here in East Siang district on Friday.

Borguli (Mebo) and Oyan (Sille Oyan) have already entered the semifinal on Thursday.

The first semifinal will be played between Borguli and Asi-Mirem on Saturday while, Siluk will be up against Oyan Sanggo in the second semifinal the next day.