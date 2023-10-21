A literate and disciplined population can make Arunachal a vibrant state: Governor

TUTING, 20 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik stated that a literate, disciplined and motivated population can make Arunachal Pradesh a vibrant and prosperous state. The governor, who visited the lively border village of Tuting in Upper Siang district on Friday, emphasized that the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) must be collaborative in nature, where armed forces and local people share their facilities and resources. He noted that the central government has initiated the VVP for the holistic development of the border areas.

During his interaction with the people, Parnaik mentioned that the Indian armed forces are there to maintain security on the border, but they require the cooperation of local people. In turn, the armed forces and paramilitary units will provide assistance to the border villages in any way possible.

He urged the villagers to harness the potential of their areas by focusing on tourism, poultry, animal husbandry, and horticulture. The governor emphasized that the villagers can earn a good livelihood and become self-reliant by supplying fresh vegetables and poultry products to the armed forces stationed near their villages.

Governor Parnaik also highlighted the importance of healthcare and education in the villages, calling upon the villagers to cooperate with and assist the health department in eradicating drugs, tuberculosis, and cancer, and encouraging the youth to acquire at least a higher secondary education.

In response to a single-point memorandum, the governor assured the vibrant border village population that he would take up the electricity and road connectivity issues with the state government and the Border Roads Organization. He also shared his vision for developing the remote villages by providing training to volunteers in health, hygiene, and sanitation, along with incentives.

Local MLA and minister for health and family welfare Alo Libang also spoke on the occasion while, Upper Siang deputy commissioner Hage Lailang briefed the governor about the VVP in the district. DGP Anand Mohan, secretary to governor Darade Sharad Bhaskar, superintendent of police Token Saring and Tuting ADC Starlie Jamoh were present at the meeting. (PRO, Raj Bhavan)