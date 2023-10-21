DA seek compliance with Drone Rules, 2021

DAPORIJO, 20 Oct:  The Upper Subansiri district administration  in an order  directed all the departments, agencies/stakeholders to ensure  that the provisions of Drone Rules, 2021 in terms of flying of drones near or around vital installations/no drone zones for various purposes, are strictly complied with.

The district administration has issued the order on 18 October following the information of the union ministry of home affairs that drones are being flown by various departments/agencies/stakeholders for various purposes in and around vital installations/No Drone Zones without obtaining prior permission from civil authority and not informing the authority concerned of vital installations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR