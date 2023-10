ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 25,000 on public information officer-cum-Sangram division ( Kurung Kumey) PWD EE Nangbia Tada for violation of section 7(1) of the RTI Act, 2005 in the case No. APIC-No.06/2023 (Appeal).