Govt Sec School, Balek to celebrate its platinum jubilee in Dec

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: Government secondary school, Balek in East Siang district will celebrate its platinum jubilee with a three-day programme from 25 December.

This was informed by organizing secretary Tobom Dai at the Press Club here on Friday. Dai, a former student leader, urged all the alumni of the school to attend the celebration.

Various literary and cultural competitions will be organized as part of the celebration.

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MP Tapir Gao are expected to attend the first day of the celebration while, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and civil supplies & consumer affairs minister Kamlung Mossang will attend the concluding day programme,” Dai said.

He further informed that experts from the agri-horti department

will also attend the celebration.

State’s prominent figures like former Rajya Sabha member Omem Moyong Deori, retired IAS officers Jamat Matin Tangu and Tani Ering are the products of Balek Secondary School.