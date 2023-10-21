Training on mushroom cultivation technology

PASIGHAT, 20 Oct: A three-day training-cum-demonstration program on “Mushroom Cultivation Technology” for Self-Help Groups and farmers was organized by the Mushroom Development Centre, G.T.C. here on Friday, aiming to impart basic knowledge on cultivation of mushrooms and spawn production technology, with special emphasis on oyster and button mushroom cultivation and to promote self-employment.

Resource person and associate professor (plant pathology) of the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) Dr. R.C Shakywar gave a presentation on cultivation aspect of button mushrooms and spoke on spawn production technology.

Ruksin HDO Dr. Aido Taloh delivered a lecture on commercial cultivation of oyster mushrooms while, HDO MDC in-charge in Pasighat Nuka Dai spoke on Trichoderma (green mold fungus) and ways to prevent it.

Earlier, Pasighat DHO Ayi Remi Ering briefed on the scope and importance of mushroom cultivation in the district and urged the trainees to make the best use of the training program. SDHO Oyin Tayeng laid emphasis on women empowerment through mushroom cultivation.

Free spawn and informative pamphlets were also distributed to the trainees.

Members from the various Self-Help Groups and more than 50 individual farmers of the district participated in it.