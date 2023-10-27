AR distributes furniture to schools in border villages

KHONSA, 26 Oct: The Assam Rifles (AR) distributed furniture to government schools in Kunsa, Kaimai, Lamsa, Wathing, Katang, Tupi and Chasa villages in Tirap and Longding districts on 22, 25 and 26 October.

“Owing to decline in insurgency, more parents are willing to send their kids to schools. There has been a drastic increase in new admissions to schools in the current academic year. This has resulted in certain schools facing acute shortage of furniture. In a bid to bridge the gap and aid the schools, Assam Rifles organised the distribution of furniture to various schools in border villages of Tirap and Longding districts,” the Assam Rifles stated in a release. (DIPRO)