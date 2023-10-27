Guv flags off amrit kalash yatra

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik, along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off the amrit kalash yatra, under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ programme, from the civil secretariat here on Thursday.

Altogether 129 volunteers, including 41 girls, besides five officials from the youth affairs department are participating in the yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that “‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the spirit of unity in every part of the country as one strong nation.”

“India has different cultures, traditions, heritages, environments and habitations, but one thing is common for all, that is, the mitti. That is why ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ programme is very important for every citizen of the country to participate in,” Parnaik said.

Conveying good wishes to the volunteers, the governor reminded the people that the amrit kalash yatra aims to “resurrect the spirit of nation pride, nation first and service to nation and pay homage to the martyrs and honour the people who safeguard the boundaries.

“‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ mass movement also aims to make India a self-reliant developed nation by 2047, erase colonial mindset, take pride in the Indian culture and heritage, respect the people involved in protection of the territorial integrity, and encourage every person to be a good citizen,” he said, adding that “only a literate, disciplined and self-motivated person can be a good citizen.”

Mein on his part said that “the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has provided Arunachal Pradesh to learn and recall the rich history of the state and remember the 220 freedom fighters of the state.”

Reiterating the prime minister’s 10 resolutions for a developed, self-reliant India during Vijayadashami, the DCM urged the people to “save water for future generation, motivate people to use digital payment systems, be sensitive towards maintaining cleanliness in villages and towns, follow vocal for local, do quality work and make quality products, travel across our own country first and then the world, educate farmers about natural farming, include millets, in our daily diet, focus on personal fitness (sports, yoga) and uplift the socioeconomic status of at least one poor family.”

Cultural Affairs Secretary Swapnil Naik and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng presented a brief on the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ campaign in the state.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, members of the legislative assembly, and officials of the civil secretariat were present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)