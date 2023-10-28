Awareness prog on RTI Act

PASIGHAT, 27 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here, in collaboration with the East Siang District Students’ Union, organised an awareness programme on the Right to Information (RTI) Act on Friday.

Addressing the participants as the resource person, State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider said that “the RTI Act is implemented not by the government, or by the court, but by the common people.”

“It has been brought to light that many people are filing RTI complaints, but most of them are activists. The participation of common people in filing an RTI is very low,” he said, and added that “if the information is not given in the specified period, it shall be deemed to have refused the request.”

Urging the students to be “vigilant and smart,” Haider said that “it is the youths and students of this city who can make the city smart in the real sense.”

APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba also spoke.