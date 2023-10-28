ACF’s prayer festival underway

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: The three-day prayer festival being organised by the Arunachal Christian forum (ACF) got underway at IG Park here on Friday.

The inaugural programme was attended by, among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Home Minister Bamang Felix, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, MLAs Techi Kaso, Balo Raja and Laisam Simaii, and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang. It was attended also by Dr Paul Dhinakaran and his family, under the banner of ‘Jesus calls ministry’.

The CM in his speech called for addressing social challenges, including the drug menace, and commended the ACF’s initiative to get rid of the money culture during elections.

“This is the right time of the year to conduct the prayer festival, as the coming year will be the festival of democracy in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu remarked.

ACF president Tarh Miri lauded the CM for his generous contributions towards the Christian community in the education sector, and informed that “Rs 5 crore has been granted twice by the chief minister for the Christian schools of the state.”

Khandu on his part maintained that he would continue granting financial aid to the Christian schools every year.

The prayer festival will conclude on 29 October. Believers from various Christian denominations are attending it.