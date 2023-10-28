GoAP should seek dialogue with PAJSC

The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) is going to organise a dharna at the tennis court here from 28 to 31 October. The PAJSC has alleged that the government has not fully addressed its 13 demands, and is calling for construction of a ‘statue of honesty’ in memory of whistleblower Gyamar Padang. Ever since the APPSC paper leak scam broke, the PAJCS has been leading from the front. After a brief lull, perhaps due to booking of several of their members under the APUAPA, they are again hitting the streets, seeking fulfillment of their demands.

More than a year has passed since this scandal was unearthed by late Gyamar Padang. But not much has moved in this period. During the initial period, a lot of arrests were made by the SIC and the people had high hopes. But since the CBI took over, the case has gone cold and there is no major update. As the 2024 general election nears, it seems this infamous scandal is slowly fading away from the memory of the public. The PAJSC deserves appreciation for keeping this issue alive. The state government should engage in conversation with the PAJSC members and try to bring a logical end to this issue. Also, its time the commission started conducting examinations again. The unemployed youths who are preparing for the civil service examination are getting deeply frustrated. The delay in conducting exams is affecting the mental health of many aspirants. The frustration among the youths is growing. The government should not underestimate youth anger. It is time it acted and acted decisively.