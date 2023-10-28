Training prog on FSPF

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: The Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a NABARD-sponsored ‘launching-cum-training and demonstration programme’ on farm sector promotion fund (FSPF) in Siiro village on Friday.

The programme was aimed at providing information on “enhancing productivity of winter vegetables by frost protection using row covers, and application of biofertilizers under temperate zone of Arunachal Pradesh,” the KVK informed in a release, adding that 42 farmers and officials participated in the programme.

KVK Head Dr Hage Munth apprised the farmers of the benefit of using biofertilizers, and of the importance of row cover, while DAO Tasso Butung informed the farmers about the method of using biofertilizer.

“The biofertilizer production centre in Ziro, under the agriculture department, is producing biofertilizer, and farmers can purchase it at a subsidised rate,” he said, and distributed a few packets of biofertilizers to the farmers.

NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang informed the farmers about the number of projects being run by the KVK, and about the process of obtaining kisan credit cards.

SHDO Tasso Yalu delivered a lecture on application of row cover and mulches to protect and enhance the productivity of winter vegetables.

Horticulture specialist Dr SK Chaturvedi spoke on the importance and method of application of biofertilizers in vegetable crops.

He also demonstrated row cover installation and application of biofertilizers.

A row cover, biofertilizer and seeds were later distributed to the farmers.