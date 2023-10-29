Another lifter from Arunachal, representing Services, wins gold at Nat’l Games

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: After Charu Pesi, another weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh, Kojum Taba, representing the Services Sports Control Board, won gold medal at the 37th National Games at Campal Sports Village in Panjim, Goa on Thursday.

Taba won the gold with a total lift of 330 kgs in the men’s 102 kg category. He lifted 148 kgs in snatch and 182 kgs in clean & jerk.

The silver and bronze medals were won by Shubham Verma of Goa and Md Jameir Hussain of Assam.

Verma lifted 326 kgs (snatch 143 kgs + clean & jerk 183 kgs), while Hussain lifted 145 kgs in snatch and 180 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 325 kgs.

Pesi, representing the Services, had won the gold medal

in the men’s 61 kg bodyweight category last Thursday.

On Saturday, four players from Arunachal had competed in the pencak silat event, but none of them could manage to secure a podium finish, chef de mission Bulang Marik informed.

Arunachal has not won a single medal since Bengia Tani won the first medal for the state last Thursday.

Sprinter Joti Mane will compete in the women’s 10,000 mtr race at 7:30 pm on Sunday. The National Games events are being telecast on DD Sports.