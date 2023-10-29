ANSU urges GoAP to take locals into confidence before creating new dist

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has appealed to the state government to take the people of the affected areas into confidence by conducting a public hearing prior to the creation of the proposed Bichum district.

“We have come to know that, as per the proposal of a group, creation of Bichum district is under process by bifurcating East Kameng and West Kameng districts. We have no problem with it, but we have found out that there are lots of lapses regarding procedures to create a district,” said ANSU vice president Rahim Yangfo, addressing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Saturday.

He said that the union had submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on 16 October regarding the lapses.

“The state government should first conduct a public hearing, especially with the affected people, and provide the map of the proposed district to instill confidence in the public,” he said.

Reading aloud the content of the memorandum, Yangfo said that, “as per report, three circles – Bana, Richikrong and Lada – in East Kameng, which is home to Aka and Nyishi communities – would be affected.”

“Without conducting a public hearing and other formalities, the plan to create Bichom district is a concern for everyone, especially the land-affected people,” Yangfo said, and lamented that, while the creation of other districts, such as Pakke-Kessang and Kamle, was done with all formalities and after discussion with the public, Bichom district is being taken up without discussion with the people of the area concerned.”

“Therefore we demand that the state government should not consider the proposed Bichom district without gaining the approval of locals,” he said.

“The locals should be aware of the proposed map for the district, and the boundary of the proposed district should be made clear to the people of East Kameng district,” he said, adding that, “after the news of the proposal for creation of Bichom district broke out in East Kameng, there is evident tension between the Aka and the Nyishi communities.”